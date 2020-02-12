FM Area Wakes Up To Blizzard Warning

FARGO, ND —Wednesday: Snow ends quickly in the morning with most spot seeing under 2 inches. Blizzard conditions in the morning in the Red River Valley with blowing snow outside of the valley. Visibility will improve in the afternoon with more sunshine. Temperatures falling into the teens below by afternoon with wind chill values around -40. North winds at 20-40 mph with gusts to 50 in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s below zero. Wind from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cold, starting the day in the the -20s with highs in the single digits below 0. A west/northwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid teens to around 20.

Saturday: Chance of light snow in the morning the partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with the chance of some passing light snow. Highs around 20.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 20s.

KVRR Meteorologist Marshall Downing