LIVE: Veterans Honor Flight Looking To Send Vets To D.C. This Giving Hearts Day

Group Hoping To Raise Enough To Send 47 Veterans To D.C.

You can use your Giving Hearts Day donations to help send veterans on a trip of a lifetime.

The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota is hoping to raise 52 thousand dollars this year. That’s enough to send 47 veterans to see war memorials in Washington, D.C. for free.

100 percent of your donation will go towards veterans. The group is run entirely by volunteers.

And those volunteers work tirelessly helping veterans have experiences they’ll never forget.

Board Member LuAnn McDonald says the trips are, “Actually very life-changing. Wounds have been healed. They are with their comrades that have also sacrificed so much, and they get to see the healing of the wall and be at the memorials. It means so much for them. ”

Veterans pay nothing for the privilege of going on an honor flight.

The Honor Flight is expanding this year, adding a flight out of Grand Forks for the first time this fall.

You can donate this Thursday, February 13th during Giving Hearts Day at www.givingheartsday.org.