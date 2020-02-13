Domestic violence survivor grateful at YWCA Championship of Empowerment event

A woman also spoke about how YWCA helped her after leaving an abusive relationship.

FARGO, N.D.- Kim knows what hell looks like.

She experienced it for 10 years at the hands of the man who promised to love and respect her.

“I started dating my husband in high school and I became pregnant with our first kid. It became a cycle of cheating and leaving and coming back and that turned into being abusive physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally. I tried my best to make things work and I got to a breaking point where I couldn’t take it anymore,” says Kim.

She left with her six children and sought help at the YWCA.

The organization is dedicated to providing emergency shelter and supportive services to domestic violence victims and homeless women and children.

At their annual 16th annual Championship of Empowerment, they highlighted groups helping people like Kim.

One of those is The Lutheran Church of the Cross in West Fargo, who partnered with the YWCA to build a 30 unit apartment building that was built on church property to house over 30 women and children.

“We learned that the YW had created a vision for more long term housing, so women and children could move out of the emergency shelter and create their own homes and employment, and create a stable life for themselves,” says Joel Baranko, A Pastor at The Lutheran Church of the Cross.

Kim says she feels grateful to be able to have been given a new chance at life.

“It’s the most amazing feeling in the world to say I’m free. It’s the most amazing feeling,” says Kim.