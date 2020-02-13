Fargo Pinball Celebrates Giving Hearts Day By Giving Back

All the coins put into the machines will be donated directly to the Village Family Service Center.

FARGO, N.D.- Any other day, you would need to be a member in order to play at their location, but because it’s Giving Hearts Day, anyone can come in and play.

The club says they love the history of the Family Service Center and all the programs they offer to help people in the community.

“Around Valentines Day, I feel like it just adds to the love that we can spread to other people and support one another, and when we help to build others, it builds up our entire community,” says Emily Brooks, the Marketing Director of Fargo Pinball.

The club will be open until 10 p.m. and there are more than 30 pinball games available.