Fargo Police Report 24 Vehicle Thefts in February

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department says they have taken 24 reports of stolen vehicles since February 1.

They say in the majority of cases, the key was left inside the vehicle making it easy for suspects to quickly take off with the vehicle.

Fargo Police say removing keys, including spare keys, and locking the vehicles at all times is the best way to prevent motor vehicle theft.