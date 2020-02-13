High Risk Sex Offender Living in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the public of a level III sex offender living in Grand Forks.

Police say Dwight Moses resides on 20th Avenue South. Moses has been convicted of gross sexual imposition involving force or threat of bodily injury or kidnapping.

Level III offenders are considered high risk and are registered for their whole life. Level III offenders are contacted every 30 days to verify their status.

There are currently 114 offenders registered in Grand Forks, 11 of which are considered high risk.