LIVE: Help Animals Find Homes This Giving Hearts Day

Diamond In The Ruff Shares Stories Of Pet Adoption Success

Ryan Keel doesn’t just work for Diamond in the Ruff Rescue. He’s a client. He found his dog Winston there five years ago.

He’s taking Winston out on the town this Giving Hearts Day, trying to raise as much money as possible.

They help more than 100 animals find fur-ever homes every year.

A $25 donations pays for all the vaccinations an animal needs before they can get adopted.

Keel tells KVRR’s Adam Ladwig about a few of the furballs they’re highlighting this Giving Hearts Day.

You can donate to Diamond in the Ruff and check out the nearly 500 non-profits vying for your charity dollars at www.givingheartsday.org.