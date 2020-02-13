North Dakota, Tribes Reach Settlement Over Voter ID Lawsuit

The proposed federal consent decree was announced Thursday.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota has reached a proposed settlement with American Indians who sued over the state’s voter ID laws.

The proposed federal consent decree announced jointly Thursday by tribal lawyers and the state comes after a federal judge ruled tribes have a right to challenge the state’s requirement that voters have ID with a verified street address.

Native Americans have argued that’s a form of voter suppression.

The proposed deal puts the burden on state to assign or verify street addresses for Native American voters, ensuring they will still be able to cast a ballot.