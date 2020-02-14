Front Street Taproom to Display Greta Thunberg Mural

FARGO, N.D.–A mural depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has found a home in Fargo.

Front Street Taproom along with its landlord, Investment on Main LLC, announced the mural will be displayed along SoMA Alley in the coming weeks.

The mural’s artist, Shane Balkowitsch said, “I want to thank the citizens of Fargo for their kindness and generosity and grassroots effort in giving a safe haven for this piece of art.”

The mural was originally going to be installed in Bismarck, but threats of boycotts prevented that.