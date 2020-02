High risk sex offender registers in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. – Police are warning the public about a high risk sex offender.

27-year-old Jonathan Abell is living at 426 4th Street South in Wahpeton.

He plead guilty in 2017 to two counts of gross sexual imposition. He performed sexual acts on a three-year-old girl and six-year-old boy he’s related to. He also forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

Abell served three years in prison.