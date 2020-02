NDSU Men’s Basketball Extends Win Streak to Six With Win Over IPFW

Bison beat the Mastadons, 80-70

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Men’s Basketball extends their win streak to six, the longest win streak in program history since 2013-14 season, with a 80-7o win at the SHAC Friday night.

Tyson Ward finished with 22 points. Vinnie Shahid put up 19 points.

The Bison go on the road to South Dakota on Wednesday.