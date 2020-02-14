North Dakota National Guard Preps for Potential Spring Flooding

The training is done every year prior to anticipated spring flooding.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – 50 soldiers and airmen with the North Dakota National Guard conducted a flood response drill in Jamestown Thursday. The training is done every year prior to anticipated spring flooding.

The National Guard prepared for the scenario by planning where men and women would be stationed and how supplies and resources would be managed.

Colonel Tad Schauer, Director of Military Support of the North Dakota National Guard says the focus is on the eastern part of the state because of more flood potential. “We’re walking through things like if a community were to need support, what would that look like,” he said. That could involve any number of capabilities ranging from equipment to personnel to helicopter support.

The scenario included mild temperatures with the addition of a storm with blizzard-like conditions which would increase the amount of moisture on the ground.

The training looked at potential flooding situations in different river basins in North Dakota.