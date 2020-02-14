UND Hockey Tops Denver

The Fighting Hawks opened up the series against the Pioneers with a 4-1 victory

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Top-ranked North Dakota got four different goal scorers and roder junior goalie Peter Thome, who stopped 26 of 27 shots to secure a solid 4-1 win over No. 5/6 Denver Friday evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena

Shane Pinto opened the scoring just six minutes in. Denver’s (17-7-5, 7-6-4-3) Bobby Brink answered early in the second but Nort Dakota piled on two more in the second and one more in the third to cruise to the 4-1 victory.

Pinto (G, A), Jacob Bernard-Docker (G, A), Collin Adams (G, A) and Jordan Kawaguchi (2A) each registered two-point nights in the win.

With the win, North Dakota (22-3-3, 13-2-2-2 NCHC) has already locked up home ice for the NCHC Quarterfinals after a one-year hiatus. Ticket information will follow shortly.

