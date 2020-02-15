NDSU wrestling takes down No. 21 Stanford

The Bison defeated the Cardinals 28-13

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State won six of 10 bouts including pins from 174-pounder Luke Weber and 133 Cam Sykora to defeat No. 21 Stanford in a non-conference dual on Saturday, Feb. 15, before 499 in Scheels Center. It marked the fourth straight season the Bison have knocked off a nationally-ranked team.

NDSU (8-3, 4-1 #Big12WR) is scheduled to Air Force (4-6, 1-5 #Big12WR) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, for Senior Day. The Falcons lost 24-10 at Oklahoma on Friday night.

Stanford (11-3, 4-1 Pac-12), ranked as high as No. 12 by FloWrestling.org, gained a 5-0 decision from No. 3-ranked and undefeated Shane Griffith over No. 10 Andrew Fogarty in a battle of nationally-ranked 165-pounders. Fogarty is now 16-3 overall and lost for the first time in 10 dual matches.

Weber, a redshirt junior from Forsyth, Montana, changed the mood in the Scheels Center with his fall at 3:33 over Gabe Dinette. Weber improved to 14-7 overall and 3-0 in duals in recording his third pin of the season.

The teams went back and forth after that. North Dakota State’s Noah Cressell (10-8, 4-4) followed with a 7-2 decision at 184 pounds, while No. 7-ranked 197 Nathan Traxler fought off Cordell Eaton for a 10-5 win.

NDSU extended the lead to 13-6 as No. 27-ranked heavyweight Brandon Metz (19-7, 7-3) was consistent in a 14-5 major decision over Trevor Rasmussen. The Cardinal cut the deficit to 13-9 as Jackson DiSario posted an 8-3 decision over McGwire Midkiff at 125.

Enter North Dakota State’s No. 17-ranked Cam Sykora , who was searching for his first tech fall since Jan. 2. Sykora did one better and recorded his first pin of the season at 3:41. Sykora improved to 11-4 overall and 7-3 overall as the Bison went up 19-9 in the dual.

Stanford again cut into the lead, 19-13, after No. 3-ranked Real Woods 10-1 major decision over Dylan Droegemueller .

NDSU closed out the dual with a pair of wins as 149 Jaden Van Maanen (10-12, 4-7) won by injury default at 47-seconds and No. 16-ranked 157 Jared Franek (21-6, 9-2) pushed his way to a 9-6 decision.