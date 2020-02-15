NDSU wrestling takes down No. 21 Stanford
The Bison defeated the Cardinals 28-13
FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State won six of 10 bouts including pins from 174-pounder Luke Weber and 133 Cam Sykora to defeat No. 21 Stanford in a non-conference dual on Saturday, Feb. 15, before 499 in Scheels Center. It marked the fourth straight season the Bison have knocked off a nationally-ranked team.
NDSU (8-3, 4-1 #Big12WR) is scheduled to Air Force (4-6, 1-5 #Big12WR) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, for Senior Day. The Falcons lost 24-10 at Oklahoma on Friday night.
Stanford (11-3, 4-1 Pac-12), ranked as high as No. 12 by FloWrestling.org, gained a 5-0 decision from No. 3-ranked and undefeated Shane Griffith over No. 10 Andrew Fogarty in a battle of nationally-ranked 165-pounders. Fogarty is now 16-3 overall and lost for the first time in 10 dual matches.
Weber, a redshirt junior from Forsyth, Montana, changed the mood in the Scheels Center with his fall at 3:33 over Gabe Dinette. Weber improved to 14-7 overall and 3-0 in duals in recording his third pin of the season.
The teams went back and forth after that. North Dakota State’s Noah Cressell (10-8, 4-4) followed with a 7-2 decision at 184 pounds, while No. 7-ranked 197 Nathan Traxler fought off Cordell Eaton for a 10-5 win.
NDSU extended the lead to 13-6 as No. 27-ranked heavyweight Brandon Metz (19-7, 7-3) was consistent in a 14-5 major decision over Trevor Rasmussen. The Cardinal cut the deficit to 13-9 as Jackson DiSario posted an 8-3 decision over McGwire Midkiff at 125.
Enter North Dakota State’s No. 17-ranked Cam Sykora, who was searching for his first tech fall since Jan. 2. Sykora did one better and recorded his first pin of the season at 3:41. Sykora improved to 11-4 overall and 7-3 overall as the Bison went up 19-9 in the dual.
Stanford again cut into the lead, 19-13, after No. 3-ranked Real Woods 10-1 major decision over Dylan Droegemueller.
NDSU closed out the dual with a pair of wins as 149 Jaden Van Maanen (10-12, 4-7) won by injury default at 47-seconds and No. 16-ranked 157 Jared Franek (21-6, 9-2) pushed his way to a 9-6 decision.
North Dakota State 28, #21 Stanford 13
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D
165— #3 Shane Griffith (Stanford) dec #10 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 5-0
174— Luke Weber (NDSU) fall Gabe Dinette (Stanford), 3:33
184— Noah Cressell (NDSU) dec Nick Addison (Stanford), 7-2
197— #7 Nathan Traxler (Stanford) dec Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 10-5
285— #27 Brandon Metz (NDSU) major dec Trevor Rasmussen (Stanford), MD 14-5
125— Jackson DiSario (Stanford) dec McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), 9-3
133— #17 Cam Sykora (NDSU) fall Luciano Arroyo (Stanford), 3:41
141— #3 Real Woods (Stanford) major dec Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU), MD 10-1
149— Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) inj. default #29 Requir van der Merwe (Stanford), 0:47
157— #16 Jared Franek (NDSU) dec Tyler Eischens (Stanford), 9-6
Dual started at 165 pounds
Attendance—499
Referee— Derek Lark
# Track Wrestling rankings