Drekker Brewing Co. hosts second annual Fargo Hotdish Festival

Fifteen local restaurants came together for the event

FARGO, N.D. — It was a good day for hotdish lovers in the area.

Fifteen restaurants from across the metro came together at Drekker Brewing Company to serve up their best hotdish for the brewery’s second annual Fargo Hotdish Festival.

Wurst Bier Hall, The Toasted Frog, Luna Fargo and Blarney Stone Pub were just some of the participating restaurants.

Karen’s Kuchens from Larimore, North Dakota provided dessert.

Although awards were handed out, those at Drekker say the event is less about the competition and more about bringing people together.

“We love doing events that kind of bring the community together and celebrate our culture here. And there aren’t, you know, there are a lot of things that celebrate things that maybe happened hundreds of years ago or that sort of thing, and we just thought, you know, everybody grew up with hotdish around here,” says Drekker co-founder Jesse Feigum.

Marge’s Bar, in conjunction with Chef’s Table, won both “Judge’s Choice” and “Best Decorated Booth” awards, and Luna Fargo took home the “People’s Choice” award.