Fargo Bar Hosts Think And Drink Talk About Historical Monuments And Race

The Next Think And Drink Is On March 22nd That Will Cover How To Combat Fake News.

FARGO, N.D. — A cold drink and a thoughtful discussion about historical monuments and race.

It’s all at the Think And Drink at the HoDo Bar in Downtown Fargo.

People packed into the bar to talk about the historical context of the Confederate and Pioneer statues across the country.

The presenters say it’s important for people to know why they were built and how race was a factor.

They say with the current discourse changing in our country, it’s important to have these learning lessons.

“Now ask questions about monuments about Christopher Columbus, monuments of early settlers. So that has been a really great opportunity for me to think about as a historian how do I then bring out to a public audience,” Presenter Cynthia Prescott said.