Chad Peterson Announces Re-Election Bid for Cass County Commission

Peterson was first elected in 2012.

FARGO, N.D.–Chad Peterson announced plans to seek re-election to the Cass County Commission on Sunday.

Peterson currently represents District 1, which includes most of North Fargo. He also serves as the 2020 Commission Chair.

Peterson was first elected in 2012, and has made it a goal to help control the county portion of property taxes.

If re-elected Peterson says he will continue to advocate for the efficient use of tax dollars, foster a strong economic climate and support permanent flood protection.

Peterson is a lifelong resident of Cass County and graduated from North Dakota State University.