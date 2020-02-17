Grand Forks County Sheriff Investigating Shooting Incident

No one was injured.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 69th Street South and discovered several bullet holes in the residence.

Upon further investigation, the officers determined no occupants were injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280.