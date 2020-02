Lake Park-Audubon’s Olson Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Lake Park-Audubon’s Izzy Olson.

Olson’s steal and two points against Park Christian had over 800 votes online to take home the crown.

Congrats to Olson and the Raiders for taking home this week’s win.