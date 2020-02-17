NDSU Baseball Drops Series Finale in Hawaii

Rainbow Warriors Beat Bison 8-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii – (NDSU Athletics) The Rainbow Warriors scored eight runs in the first three innings Monday, as the Hawaii baseball team defeated North Dakota State 8-0 in the series finale.

NDSU dropped to 1-3 on the year, while Hawaii improved to 5-1. The Bison return to the mainland for their next series, as NDSU will travel to UC Davis for a four-game series starting on Thursday, Feb. 20. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (central) in Davis, Calif.

Zach Solano, Tyler Hillman, Jack Simonsen and Carter Thompson each had a hit for the Bison. Hawaii scored the eight runs on 11 hits. NDSU was 1-of-11 with runners on, while Hawaii was 7-of-19.

Evan Sankey suffered the loss in his Bison debut, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out one in two innings. Brock Anderson and Gabe Pilla each struck out two in two innings of work.

Hawaii scored a pair of runs in the first inning and added a two-out RBI triple in the third inning. The Rainbow Warriors tallied five runs in the third inning, marking the third-straight game in the series Hawaii scored five runs in an inning.