Students Attend MSUM Preview Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Potential MSUM students are given a taste of the college experience as part of the universities Preview Day.

60 students were taken on a tour of the campus and dorms.

They had the opportunity to meet faculty and department directors to discuss what their future in the program would look like.

They also learned about student service programs, as well as research and internship opportunities.

“Preview Day is a great opportunity for families and students to really explore campus and learn beyond what they can read in a website or in a pamphlet and experience if it’s going to feel right for that student to come spend four years here and transform their lives,” said Thomas Reburn, the Director of Undergraduate Admissions at MSUM.

MSUM has two more preview days for students who plan to attend classes in the Fall on February 22nd and March 21st.