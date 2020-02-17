UND’s Thome sparking second-half defensive surge

The junior goaltender did not play at all in the first half of the season.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The past few weeks have been some of the best defensively for North Dakota hockey. The Fighting Hawks are unbeaten in the last five games and have given up just five goals in that span.

It seems like everyone on the blue line has done their part to step up and contribute to this success, but leading the way has been goaltender Peter Thome.

The junior did not play at all during the first half of the season, but he has immediatley come in and had an impact during the second half.

“He has been really a brick wall back there for us, stopping everything. He has been coming up huge with huge saves,” sophomore forward Mark Senden said. “Saturday night when it came down to it, he was a big component in that win, making some saves there at the end of the game.”

Thome holds a 6-0-1 record and has played his was to a .940 save percentage and a 1.26 goals against average. The goalie credits the Hawks assistant coach, Karl Goehring, for helping him find that success when his opportunity finally came.

“It’s tough not playing. A lot of hard days trying to stay positive and find a way to work hard everyday and not get down on yourself,” admits Thome. “Karl was great with that. You know, he saw me getting frustrated or saw me getting down or sulking a little bit, he would just say, ‘Hey I know this is hard, keep working, keep working – it is going to pay off, just trust it, trust it.’ That is really what I can credit to these last six or seven games too is Karl pushing me and not letting me give anything but my best effort everyday.”