Community welcomes new Fargo Parks Executive Director at open house

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo welcomes its newest Parks director with an open house.

Dave Leker had been serving as Interim Executive Director before being unanimously promoted last month.

The open house is being held for him to be able to meet other city officials and anyone with questions.

Leker was the Director of Parks and Recreation in Beulah before coming to Fargo in 1999.

“I just want to add on to what a great tradition the Fargo park district is. We have a great set of staff and directors right now, and we got a lot of big projects coming up and we just want to put our best foot forward and offer a great product to the citizens of Fargo,” Leker said.

Leker replaces Joel Vettel who resigned in July.