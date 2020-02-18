Davies Wrestling Finding Right Mentality Going into State Tournament

State Wrestling Starts Thursday at FargoDome

FARGO, N.D. — The best wrestlers in the state of North Dakota in Class A and B hit the mats this weekend at the FargoDome competing for individual and team state titles.

Davies is one of those programs looking to make their mark after a school best fifth-place finish in 2019.

The Eagles are coming off a second place finish in the EDC with a lot of star power having eight state qualifiers and on their roster including the number one Class A wrestler in Truman Werremeyer.

The state tournament is not your usual high school gym venue. The environment ramps up when the competition is inside a 19,000 seat dome.

It requires a different type of mentality to lock in on the task at hand and that’s what the Eagles have been working for in the lead up to Thursday’s first round of matches.

“We have mental Mondays which is what we do. Obviously we talk more than that but every Monday we stress a mental aspect of a game so we not only train our buddies but our minds as well,” head coach Kennan Spiess said. “A new topic every week usually either bout weight cutting or peeking at the end of the year. Sometimes its about the team aspect. Just different topics every week usually just trying to make them a better team and a better wrestler out of each of them.”

“You just have to be ready to go out there and know you going to have to go out there and dominate the guy you’re wrestling,” Werremeyer said. “You gotta be ready to beat him mentally and ready to just pound him into the ground and just assert your will over theirs.”

I focus on what I have to do. Focus on wrestling,” Connor Cholupek said. “I don’t worry about the other problems in life. Anybody else problems. What I’m doing tomorrow. I just look forward to that next match.”

Davies first match will be at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday.