Grand Forks Mayor Signs Emergency Declaration in Preparation for Spring Flooding

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Mayor of Grand Forks, Michael R. Brown, signed a Declaration of Emergency and Natural Disaster in preparation for historic spring flooding.

Brown said, “We know an emergency is coming, we know that the Red River is going to flood this spring. This declaration is one of the first steps the city needs to take in order to be prepared.”

The declaration lasts for 30 days at which time the City Council can extend the declaration if needed.

Mayor Brown issued an emergency declaration in the fall of 2019 which is still in effect.