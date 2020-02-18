Hector International Airport Showcases Local Artist

The program is part of Arts Partnership, where local artists can showcase their work in locations all over the area.

FARGO, N.D. – A native of Minnesota, Marcella Rose doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t an artist.

Since she was a little girl, she always had a passion for drawing animals and nature.

Those are her main sources of inspiration for a series of paintings called “Sacred.”

“It’s been since the day I was born, I think. I’ve always loved animals, loved nature, so I’ve always drawn them, painted them since I was a child,” says Marcella Rose.

It took her twenty years to be able to do the type of art that she loves doing.

“I started in the world though with commercial art, so I worked in advertising and I actually started here in Fargo first. Then I moved out West and stayed in the corporate world for about twenty something years and then I started focusing on my fine art,” she says.

When the Arts Partnership reached out to her about doing an exhibition at Hector International airport, she did not hesitate.

“I think it’s enlightening for everybody, for the person that comes through, you know tired. Maybe they’ll see something that just sparks something good in them. I like to think they’re uplifting,” Rose adds.

For the program, it was important to give local artists a platform because they are a huge piece of what makes a community unique.

“Where would we be without the arts? From the cars we drive to the music we listen to, to the clothes we wear to the glasses we put on our faces. It’s all at its foundation. Art is what makes us human beings So, it’s important to support the makers in the community because they make the community better,” Dayna Del Val, the President of The Arts Partnership.

The six paintings will be displayed above the baggage claim area at the airport until May.