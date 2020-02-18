Kids Celebrate National Engineers Week

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Library and NDSU School of Engineering teamed up to teach kids a little bit about engineering.

To celebrate National Engineers Week, kids ages 7 to 10 are learning about the contributions of engineers to our society.

Activities included a reading of the children’s book ‘Rosie Revere, Engineer’, and a construction competition where kids built towers out of play-doh and toothpicks.

Kids were also given advice on their creations by actual engineers and engineering students from NDSU.

“We love to reach out to younger kids, because even if they don’t necessarily become engineers, they start to learn that it’s okay to work on problems that don’t necessarily have a right answer. Having students that are able to work through that challenge is something that’s really important going through middle school and high school,” said Lauren Singelmann, the Outreach Coordinator for the NDSU College of Engineering.

National Engineers Week was established in 1951.