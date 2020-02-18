NDSU Students Want To Raise Awareness About The 2020 Census

The organizers held an event where they handed out flyers and spoke to students who had any questions.

FARGO, N.D. – Counting Class Clay is an initiative started by five NDSU students to try and educate those in the community about why it’s so important to participate in the census.

They say it’s important for students to know that they should be filling out the census where they live for the majority of the year.

“Fargo, Cass County especially, we’re growing so much that having an accurate representation of what our population is, can really make sure that we know who’s in Fargo, who’s in the area. So, that we can send money or so that we have proper funding to different areas in our community,” Michael Russell, a Senior at NDSU says.

This is the first year that you will be able to fill out the census online.