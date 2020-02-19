UPDATE: Authorities Arrest Suspect Involved in Bemidji Shooting
The man is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: The Bemidji Police Department reports that 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old man.
Authorities credit the tips and assistance from the public for helping catch Parkhurst.
BEMIDJI, Minn.–Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.
Beltrami County sheriff’s dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot outside a residence Monday night. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man.
The victim was found minutes after police were called to Sanford Hospital on a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.
Police are looking for a known suspect, an 18-year-old Bemidji man who is considered armed and dangerous.