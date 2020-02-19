MSUM hosts Spring 2020 Career Fair

The event showcased local bushinesses and organizations to allow students to network

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM helped its students prepare for the future with the Spring 2020 Career Fair.

Students were invited to attend the day’s three-hour event on campus to learn about and connect with local businesses about career and internship opportunities.

Representatives from companies and organization were there from many different industries including construction, media and law enforcement.

It gave students a variety of careers to consider and gave them a jump start on the networking process.

“If you talk to the people, you get more open with them and they tend to like your personality, how you talk and how you present yourself,” sophomore graphic design major Casey Brodsho said. “Instead of applying online, it is always great to meet someone face to face.”