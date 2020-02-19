Police are Notifying Public of High Risk Sex Offender Working in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the public of a level III sex offender working in Grand Forks.

Rickey Lindemoen is recently employed at CHS located at 4115 27th Avenue North.

Lindemoen was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree with a dangerous weapon in Minnesota.

The Offender Tracking and Verification Program tracks individuals convicted of sex offenses. Level III offenders are contacted every 30 days to verify their status.

There are currently 13 level III offenders living, working or attending school in Grand Forks.