ND high school state wrestling tournament roundup

The team dual quarterfinals were held on day one of competition

FARGO, N.D. — Day one of the North Dakota High School state wrestling tournament got underway at the Fargodome on Thursday.

Class A Results

(W1) Bismarck 60, (E4) West Fargo 19

(W3) Bismarck Century 57, (E2) Devils Lake 15

(W4) Jamestown 47, (E1) Valley City 27

(W2) Minot 49, (E3) Davies 25

In Friday’s semifinals, Bismarck will face Bismarck Century and Jamestown will take on Minot.

Class B Results

(1) Lisbon 63, Bishop Ryan 12

(2) South Border 57, Pembina County North 15

(3) Velva 48, Hettinger/Scranton 33

(5) New Salem-Almont 39, Carrington 37

In Friday’s semifinals, Lisbon will face New Salem-Almont and Velva will face South Border.