NDSU Wrestling Credits Team Coming Together for Six Dual Match Win Streak

Bison have not loss since Jan. 10 Against Wyoming

FARGO, N.D. — It was a tough start to the year for North Dakota State wrestling going three and three through their first six dual matches. Since that point, its been a completely different story.

The Bison are winners of six straight heading into the final two dual matches of the regular season.

In that stretch, the Bison won at least six of the eleven bouts all but once. The Bison are on pace to better last season’s team record of 10 and 6.

What does the team credit for the recent turnaround in their season? The team came together and realized what they were capable of.

“Just all the guys we all have the same mindset to stay focused,” 157 pounder Luke Weber said. “You know were all driven towards the same goal to finish out the season strong and notch two more wins dual wins before we get into the rest of postseason.”

“Just all the guys have gotten together,” 285 pounder Brandon Metz said. “We’ve been working hard in the room and everyone has gotten after each other to perform to the best of their abilities and I think its actually worked out really well and I think its shown through the course of the season. Everyone’s hard work paying off.”

The bison close out the season with two duals at South Dakota State and Iowa State this weekend.