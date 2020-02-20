Police Issue Warrant for High Risk Sex Offender

FARGO, N.D.– A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a high risk sex offender.

Police say 44-year-old Timothy Richard Olpin is non-compliant and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Olpin’s last known residence is 3450 82nd Avenue SE in Jamestown. He is described at being 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with hazel eyes and graying hair.

He has been known to use aliases such as Ivan Brown, Ray Brown and Raymond Brown.

Olpin was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault in 2000 and gross sexual imposition in 1991

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660, text a tip to 701-730-8888 or call the tip line at 701-241-5777.