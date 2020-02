Rob Kupec judges disaster projects at Northern Cass

HUNTER, N.D. – It looked like a disaster at Northern Cass School.

Seventh grade students are being judged on their disaster projects for their geography class.

Students needed to use science, technology, engineering, art and math in each project as well as give a history of their natural disaster.

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec was one of the judges and he met a couple of potential future meteorologists at the event.