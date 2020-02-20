Three People Arrested for burglaries in Rural Cass County

Residents of rural Cass County are asked to check their property for anything missing.

ARTHUR, N.D.–Three people were arrested on Tuesday for various charges related to burglaries in rural Cass County.

During the initial investigation into the thefts, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office impounded a van containing a number of stolen items.

The continued investigation led authorities to arrest 26-year-old Cody Stevens Landa, 43-year-old Joshua Lee Moen, Jr. and 23-year-old Bailey Marie Backstrom.

Landa was arrested for burglary, possession of methamphetamine, failure to transfer title and driving under suspension.

Moen was arrested for burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Backstrom was arrested for driving under suspension.

At this time, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to locate the owners of the stolen property seized from the van.

Residents of rural Cass County are asked to check their property for anything missing. If your property appears to have been burglarized, notify the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5800.