West Fargo K9s gifted bulletproof vests

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Police Department’s K9s Macho and Brewtus are sporting new vests.

They received these bullet and stab protective vests from the Massachusetts Non-Profit Vested Interest in K9s. The non-profit’s mission is to provide vests and other kinds of assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the U.S.

Vests are provided to actively employed dogs and each one costs between around $2,000.

Macho and Brewtus’ vests were embroidered with Born to love. Trained to serve. Loyal always.

“The bond that a handler creates with their dog, and vice versa, is really unlike anything I can explain. So, knowing that he’s protected when I

send him into a dangerous situation, I’m glad he’s safe,” West Fargo Police K9 Handler Brock Ackerman said.

West Fargo Police Department has three K9 units. They all have protective vests.