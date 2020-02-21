CNH Industrial Confirms 35 Layoffs at Fargo Plant

CNH says the layoffs are "permanent."

FARGO, N.D.–CNH Industrial has confirmed it will be laying off 35 employees at its Fargo location.

The layoffs are directly linked to the reduced demand in products manufactured in Fargo.

CNH Industrial sells agricultural and construction equipment, as well as trucks, specialty vehicles, buses and commercial vehicles.

CNH says the layoffs are “permanent,” but it does not see any additional layoffs happening.

The company will work with the Job Service to help the employees affected by the layoffs.