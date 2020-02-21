Coach of the Week: NDSU Wrestling Coach Roger Kish

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Wrestling is rolling. Since starting the season three and three in dual team matches, the bison have now won six in a row with two duals left in the regular season.

Much of that success has come from the leadership of the seniors who have helped develop the young talent onto the scene.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked about all that and more with coach Roger Kish in this week’s coach of the week segment.