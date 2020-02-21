Fargo School Board Reaches Agreement With FEA Over Teacher Contracts

One highlight of the agreement is to include safety training for teachers.

FARGO, N.D – The negotiations started more than a year ago and after going back and forth, they were able to settle on a two-year contract.

Teachers will also be able to use leave from a leave bank, rather than having to use it from personal leave, if they are injured by a student.

Another key point in the agreement is the increase of salary.

“We are happy to offer a pretty significant increase, in the board’s opinion. In the first year it will be about 3.55 percent in overall salary spending for the district. In the second year it’s about 3.14 percent, we’re estimating right now,” says John Rodenbiker, the Vice President of the Fargo Board of Education.