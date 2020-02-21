Former ND State Senator Collects Over 500 Books For Inmate Book Drive

Flakoll Says He's Gotten Books From 10 States

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State Senator Tim Flakoll is getting some massive help in his book drive for inmates in the Cass County Jail.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong donated 22 books from the Library Of Congress to help Flakoll’s goal of giving inmates a helping hand through education.

Adding the total too over 500 books.

Flakoll says he’s gotten books from more than 10 states and more just keep coming in to show their support.

NDSU also says it will be pitching in by donating books published by the school’s University Press.

“It’s interesting to see what some of the people I know donate, ya know what kind of things they think are important to make sure that these people have in their hands in order to really change the course of their life,” Flakoll said.

You can donate at NDSU’s Renaissance Hall Suite 110 until March 15th.