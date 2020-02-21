ND high school hockey EDC tournament: Red River, South-Shanley advance to finals

Grand Forks Red River defeated Grand Forks Central 3-2 in the semifinals, Fargo South-Shanley defeated Davies 3-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota boys hockey East Region tournament finals are set as Grand Forks Red River and Fargo South-Shanley defeated their rivals in the semifinals to nab a spot in Saturday’s championship.

(1) Grand Forks Central 2, (4) Grand Forks Red River 3

The Roughriders defeated their rival in double overtime. Logan Huus was the hero for Red River, as he scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the second extra period.

(2) Fargo South-Shanley 3, (3) Davies 1

After a scoreless first period, Grant Gores got the Bruins on the board in the second with a goal off a pass from Beau Bergeron. The Eagles were able to tie it up in the third on a power play goal from Galvin Balvitsch, but South-Shanley quickly regained a hold of things. Drew Sandy and Alex Senf added goals for the Bruins to end the game.