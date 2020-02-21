Recent West Fargo Fire Determined to be Accidental

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out due to the hydrants being cleared of snow.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Fire Department has determined the cause of a fire that occurred on February 14 was accidental.

It was determined that a child was playing with a lighter and accidentally started the fire that quickly engulfed a second floor bedroom.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out due to the hydrants being cleared of snow.

The West Fargo Fire Department says it will address the incident with the family and the child as a part of their youth firesetters program.

The program is for anyone concerned about their child’s curiosity with fire. For more information about the program, click here.

A link to KVRR’s original coverage on the fire can be found here.