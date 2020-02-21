Suspect Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase Through two Counties

BARNESVILLE, Minn.–Two police departments and two sheriff’s offices were involved in a high speed chase on Friday.

At approximately 1:12 p.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle pursuit happening on I-94 from Ottertail County.

The Fergus Falls Police Department and Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing the vehicle that was stolen from a possible carjacking.

The vehicle entered Clay County where the Barnesville Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks and deflated two tires.

As the vehicle continued to travel Westbound on I-94, a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy was asked to take over. The deputy performed a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to slide into the ditch and come to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department has not released the driver’s identity yet.