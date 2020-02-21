Victim Identified in Bemidji Homicide
The victim died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.
BEMIDJI, Minn.–The victim of a shooting in Bemidji on February 17 has been identified.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo who died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.
The Bemidji Police Department arrested 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst in connection with the homicide.
Original Story
BEMIDJI, Minn.–Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.
Beltrami County sheriff’s dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot outside a residence Monday night. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man.
The victim was found minutes after police were called to Sanford Hospital on a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.
Police are looking for a known suspect, an 18-year-old Bemidji man who is considered armed and dangerous.