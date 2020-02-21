Victim Identified in Bemidji Homicide

The victim died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

BEMIDJI, Minn.–The victim of a shooting in Bemidji on February 17 has been identified.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo who died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

The Bemidji Police Department arrested 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst in connection with the homicide.

Original Story

BEMIDJI, Minn.–Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Beltrami County sheriff’s dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot outside a residence Monday night. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man.

The victim was found minutes after police were called to Sanford Hospital on a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

Police are looking for a known suspect, an 18-year-old Bemidji man who is considered armed and dangerous.