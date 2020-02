Warroad Girls Hockey Falls in Semifinals of Class A State Hockey Tournament

Loss to C-E-C 5-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Warroad Girls Hockey came into the Minnesota Girls Hockey Class A State Tournament as the two seed looking to get back to the State Championship for the second year in a row.

Both the Warriors and C-E-C were tied at three heading into the final period before the Lumberjacks put it away late winning 5-3 and advancing to the Final.