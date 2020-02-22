Fargo-Moorhead Comic-Con Returns To The Red River Valley To Celebrate Comics And Pop Culture

Kids rocked the runway dressed as their favorite characters.

FARGO, N.D.- This is the first year Jora is attending Comic-Con and participating in the costume contest.

“It’s fun to see so many people dressed up in cool cosplays and see stuff that you wouldn’t be able to buy in stores like art, that’s kind of hard to see in person,” says Jora, who’s participating in the Costume Contest.

Jora and a friend dressed up as Mario and Princess Peach.

She was inspired by a material that she saw at a craft store.

“I saw a pattern for Princess Peach and I was like hey that’d be so fun to Cosplay, and I asked her if she wanted to be Mario,” she says.

The duo won best design.

“It was pretty fun. I wasn’t planning on doing it anyway, because I was kind of nervous going on stage. So, then it’s kind of like yay,” Jora says.

She says her favorite part was spending time with friends.

“Well just having a fun time with friends, and getting to dress up in costume,” she adds.

For the judges, it was a tough choice choosing from so many great costumes, but they had an idea of what they were looking for.

“I look for how in character they’re going to be. They’re going to be a shy, quiet character, or if I’m going to be jumping like Mario or if I’m going to be you know power posing like Wonder Woman. I want to see a of that as well as when I’m judging, I wanna see if they made their costume and how they made their costume,” says BBDesign Cosplay, who is a judge at the Costume Contest.

For many, Comic Con gives them the opportunity to play pretend and not be judged.

“This is something that is unique for this culture and being able to see that there are other cosplayers out there are other people that enjoy the same things as I do. There are people that play the same games that I have for many years and seeing old and young fans too coming together, really that only happens in conventions,” she says.

BB Design chose to dress up as Wonder Woman in honor of her 80th birthday.