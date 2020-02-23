Klobuchar Brings Her Presidential Campaign To NDSU

The Democrat Came in 5th in the Nevada Caucuses on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes a campaign stop in Fargo just hours after the Nevada caucuses, where she came in 5th.

The Minnesota Democrat speaking to more than 500 people on the NDSU Campus.

She hardly mentioned the other Democrats in the presidential race, choosing instead to focus on President Donald Trump.

She did take aim at the winner of the Nevada caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I think we know we have a choice to make as a party, and I will say Bernie and I came into the senate together, we’re actually friends, we’ve worked together on pharmaceutical issues and the like, but when the moment came in the debate in New Hampshire the moderates asked, I think it was Stephanopoulos, does anyone have a problem with having a socialist head up the ticket, I was the only one who raised my hand, and it’s not because I don’t admire some of the work Bernie has done and his advocacy, I do, but I want to have someone heading up this ticket that’s going to bring people with her,” said Klobuchar.

“I want to have someone heading up this ticket who’s is going lead our party so that we win not just the presidency and the House of Representatives, as well as the U.S Senate, so we can, and that’s going to mean being able to bring people with us when it comes to rural areas.”

Not everyone in the crowd was a Klobuchar supporter. Wearing a Make America Great Again baseball cap was freshman computer science major Brian Friedt of Harvey, North Dakota.

“I mean she’s a famous person, doesn’t come to Fargo, North Dakota alot so, I think it’s just cool, and its a good thing to just kinda hear some of the Democratic ideas and get some of the opinions from the other side.” Friedt says his mind is already made up; he’ll again support President Trump.

Klobuchar headed to Oklahoma City and Little Rock after leaving Fargo as she campaigns ahead of the South Carolina primary and “Super Tuesday” next month.