Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Fargo

Over 500 people were in attendance

FARGO, N.D. — A warm welcome from the Red River Valley for Sen. Amy Klobuchar as she took the stage at NDSU’s Memorial Union.

It’s her first campaign stop following the Nevada caucuses, where she came in 5th with 4.8 percent of the votes.

In a sea of green signs and buttons, Klobuchar was greeted warmly not only by local supporters, but by public officials as well.

“She’s awesome. Integrity. A willingness to do the right thing. Be vocal about it. Passionate, and the ability to bring people together,” says Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd.

Bringing people together was a big message across Klobuchar’s speech, as she emphasized her goal of unity over division.

“What unites us is that people in this country believe that the heart of this nation is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House,” she said.

She went on to highlight the differences between her agenda for the nation and other Democratic candidates like senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are big advocates of medicare for all.

“I think the better alternative is mine, which is to build on the Affordable Care Act with a non-profit public option. The Affordable Care Act is now nearly 10 points more popular than the President of the United States.”

Klobuchar also emphasizing the need to double the Pell Grant for students, as opposed to providing free public college to all — something else Sanders and Warren are pushing for.

“They are arguing for free college for all. I know it sounds good, and I know we’re in a college, okay? A great college! The home of the Bison, I get it. But let’s step back and look at our economy and what we really need.”

She says what the country needs is more students earning one-to-two year degrees to fulfill the increasing demand for jobs like nursing and plumbing.

Although Klobuchar isn’t a front-runner in the race for president, those closest to her say she’s not giving up any time soon.

“Amy has continued to show that she can come from behind and that she can win, and it’s really important to realize that while these, you know, the voters in Nevada and New Hampshire and Iowa are important, that it still represents only about, I think, 3 percent of the voters so far, so this primary season is just getting going,” says Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

Minnesota’s primary is on Super Tuesday, March 3rd and North Dakota’s caucus is March 10th.