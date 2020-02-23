Trump Supporters Attend Klobuchar Rally

He says the Democrats best chance at the White House is to nominate a moderate candidate to go against Trump.

FARGO,N.D. — Not everyone at the rally was there to endorse Klobuchar, as a few red “Make America Great Again” hats could be found in the crowd.

NDSU student Brian Friedt says he feels President Donald Trump is already doing a great job in office.

He says although Trump has an abrasive personality he is working hard to make America great.

Friedt says he doesn’t believe Klobuchar is the most likely candidate to win the nomination.

He also worries that the party is going too far to the left with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Pretty sure he’s going to be the nominee, he’s literally like a communist and it’s kind of sad to see the democratic party really farther and farther left,” Friedt said.

